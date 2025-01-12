Graypoint LLC Has $637,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 40.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,969 shares of company stock valued at $46,656,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $211.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $248.15. The company has a market cap of $245.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

