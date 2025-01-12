Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,278 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gentex by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,519 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.86 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

