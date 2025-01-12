Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,446 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $27.01 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This trade represents a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.