Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,597 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 2.9 %

WSC opened at $34.99 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,994.18. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,676.68. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $533,900 and sold 36,959 shares worth $1,382,636. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.