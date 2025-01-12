Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 58,830 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 285.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,640,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,663 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,349,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,293,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,096,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,180 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $26.98 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,595. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

