Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 503,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,665,000 after acquiring an additional 171,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,032.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 127,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 80.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

