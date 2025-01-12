Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $54.55 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.545 per share. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 12.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

