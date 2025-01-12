Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 193 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.21.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

LMT stock opened at $467.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.87. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.