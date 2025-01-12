Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 24,377 Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onestream were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Shares of Onestream stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21. Onestream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $191,228,565.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 9,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $295,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,699,787 shares of company stock worth $230,912,230 over the last ninety days.

OS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onestream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

