Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 616 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 56,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,198.80. This represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,734 shares of company stock worth $41,902,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 998.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

