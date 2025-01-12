Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 816 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 183.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,623,000 after buying an additional 734,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 304.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,402,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 1,055,296 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 76.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 517,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $55,530,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,477.50. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Etsy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $52.57 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

