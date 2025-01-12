Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $230.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.44 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.97 and a 200 day moving average of $213.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

