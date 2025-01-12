Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 20.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $231,148.66. This trade represents a 62.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

