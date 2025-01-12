Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $386.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.07 and a 12-month high of $439.68.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.