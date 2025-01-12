Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,758 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280,151 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $3,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 83.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

RVLV opened at $29.24 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $2,814,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,818.88. This trade represents a 96.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $2,072,140.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,210. This represents a 48.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,018,431 shares of company stock valued at $32,587,614. 46.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

