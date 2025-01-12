Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,695,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,944,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 492,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PECO opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

