Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Avista by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Avista by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Avista by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avista in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Avista Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Avista stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 75.70%.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.