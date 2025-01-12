Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $2.40 Million in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 94,024 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,387 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 220,432 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,006,000 after buying an additional 532,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,317,000 after buying an additional 898,223 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 149.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,408 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.98. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $35,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,351,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,685,623.55. The trade was a 45.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 35,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $868,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,464,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,356,372.80. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock worth $38,168,400. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

