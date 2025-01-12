Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 296 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $125.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.