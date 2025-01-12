Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 377 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $156.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.03 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.