Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,946,000 after acquiring an additional 490,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,046,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,430,000 after buying an additional 134,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:HOMB opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,664.24. This represents a 36.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,969,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,135. This trade represents a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,548 in the last 90 days. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

