Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $36.57 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.03.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.