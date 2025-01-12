Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 22.2% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMN opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.31. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $108,060.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,262.72. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $167,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,613,747.74. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

