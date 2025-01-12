Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,954,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.69 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

