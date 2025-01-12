Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of M/I Homes worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $1,124,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 187.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $4,698,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 23.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MHO opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 6.81. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,200. This trade represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

