Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.8 %

AMD stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

