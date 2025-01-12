Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,264 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $671.35 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $536.83 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $789.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $758.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $955.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on United Rentals from $955.00 to $965.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

