Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 199,812 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,812 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Real Brokerage worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 442,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 607.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 542,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

Real Brokerage stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $842.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $372.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

