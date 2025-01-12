Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 28,910 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,910 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Blue Bird worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.58. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 19,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $822,244.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,092.83. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

