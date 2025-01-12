Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 39,734 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,734 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Carter’s worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,460 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 122,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRI. Citigroup upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carter’s

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.