Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hayward were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 2,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. This represents a 22.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,872.04. This trade represents a 16.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

HAYW opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

