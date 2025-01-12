HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric
In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Shares of EMR stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
