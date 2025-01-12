HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 22.2% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.