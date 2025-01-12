HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,662 Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

