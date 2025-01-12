HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 473 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,274,000 after buying an additional 466,757 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $224,976,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after purchasing an additional 369,598 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.62.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $483.17 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
