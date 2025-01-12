HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 473 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,274,000 after buying an additional 466,757 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $224,976,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after purchasing an additional 369,598 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,581,580,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.62.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $483.17 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.