HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 182.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MILN opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

