HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 46.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,071.39.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,024.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,064.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $922.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.29, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,157.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.