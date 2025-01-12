HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 65,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

