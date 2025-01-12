HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

FNCL stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.