HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

