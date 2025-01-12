HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $250,000 Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 24.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 43.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

FDRR opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.03.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

