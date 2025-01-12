HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $100,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 21,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

