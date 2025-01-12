HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $222,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $648,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 226,584 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 77.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:FDEC opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $923.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

