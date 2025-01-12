HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 271.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.7 %

UPS stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

