HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 258.1% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BITB stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $59.07.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

