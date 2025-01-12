HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 521 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after buying an additional 7,475,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,144,000 after purchasing an additional 521,054 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,959,000 after buying an additional 438,754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,403,000 after buying an additional 251,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 829.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 260,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,886,000 after buying an additional 232,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $588.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.31.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,940 shares of company stock worth $13,717,979 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $560.40 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.07 and a 52 week high of $612.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.