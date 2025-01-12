HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 606 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

