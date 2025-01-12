HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 354,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 351.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 99,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 89,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFIV opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

