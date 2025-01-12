HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 161.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 466.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 64,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 53,240 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.79 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.