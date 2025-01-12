HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,117 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 188.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $183.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average of $182.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

